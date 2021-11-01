Adele Reveals 30 Tracklist With A Song Called “I Drink Wine” And A Bonus Track With Chris Stapleton

News November 1, 2021 3:39 PM By James Rettig

Adele’s new album 30 is coming out in a few weeks on November 19, and the British superstar has been trickling out details about it since finally officially announcing it last month. We’ve gotten one single, “Easy On Me,” and the cover art (see above) and some live dates. And now Adele has revealed the album’s tracklist.

It includes a song called “I Drink Wine,” and also a song called “Can I Get It.” It features an interlude called “All Night Parking,” on which the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner gets a credit. And Chris Stapleton is featured on a Target-exclusive alternate version of “Easy On Me.” Here’s the full tracklist:

01 “Strangers By Nature”
02 “Easy On Me”
03 “Cry Your Heart Out”
04 “Oh My God”
06 “Can I Get It”
07 “I Drink Wine”
08 “All Night Parking (Interlude)” (With Erroll Garner)
09 “Woman Like Me”
10 “Hold On”
11 “To Be Loved”
12 “Love Is A Game”
13 “Wild Wild West” (Bonus Track)
14 “Can’t Be Together” (Bonus Track)
15 “Easy On Me” (With Chris Stapleton) (Bonus Track)

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia.

