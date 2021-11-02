Young Guv – “Lo Lo Lonely”

Young Guv – aka No Warning frontman and former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook — is back. Cook plans to release a double album, GUV III & IV, which follows 2019’s GUV I & II. GUV III will drop in March, and a IV release will be sometime in 2022. In addition to the double-release news, Cook has shared a power-poppy lead single, “Lo Lo Lonely,” which also got the video treatment.

Watch “Lo Lo Lonely” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried”

02 “It’s Only Dancing”

03 “Lo Lo Lonely”

04 “Only Wanna See U Tonite”

05 “Good Time”

06 “Take Up All My Time”

07 “But I Ain’t Got U”

08 “Same Old Fool”

09 “She Don’t Cry For Anyone”

10 “Scam Likely”

11 “April Of My Life”

Cook is also heading out on the road soon — check out his run of US and Europe tour dates.

11/04 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records *

11/05 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/06 Nashville, TN @ High Watt *

11/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

11/09 Richmond, VA @ The Camel *

11/10 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

11/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

11/13 Cambridge, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *

11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *

11/15 Syracuse, NY @ The Vineyard *

11/16 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

11/17 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class *

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

11/19 Lake Saint Louis, MO @ Sink Hole *

11/20 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

11/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC *

11/22 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks

11/23 Austin, TX @ Yellow Jacket Social Club

03/23 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

03/24 Arhus C, Denmark @ Atlas

03/25 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

03/26 Warszawa, Poland @ Chmury

03/27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Cross Club

03/28 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus Berlin

03/29 Koln, Germany @ MTC Club

03/30 Paris, France @ Supersonic

03/31 Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique

04/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

04/03 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

04/04 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

04/06 Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase 1

04/07 Manchester, UK @ Yes

04/09 London, UK @ The Lexington

* w/ Narrow Head

GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.