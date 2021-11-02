Young Guv – “Lo Lo Lonely”
Young Guv – aka No Warning frontman and former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook — is back. Cook plans to release a double album, GUV III & IV, which follows 2019’s GUV I & II. GUV III will drop in March, and a IV release will be sometime in 2022. In addition to the double-release news, Cook has shared a power-poppy lead single, “Lo Lo Lonely,” which also got the video treatment.
Watch “Lo Lo Lonely” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried”
02 “It’s Only Dancing”
03 “Lo Lo Lonely”
04 “Only Wanna See U Tonite”
05 “Good Time”
06 “Take Up All My Time”
07 “But I Ain’t Got U”
08 “Same Old Fool”
09 “She Don’t Cry For Anyone”
10 “Scam Likely”
11 “April Of My Life”
Cook is also heading out on the road soon — check out his run of US and Europe tour dates.
11/04 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records *
11/05 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
11/06 Nashville, TN @ High Watt *
11/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
11/09 Richmond, VA @ The Camel *
11/10 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
11/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *
11/13 Cambridge, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *
11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *
11/15 Syracuse, NY @ The Vineyard *
11/16 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *
11/17 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class *
11/18 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
11/19 Lake Saint Louis, MO @ Sink Hole *
11/20 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
11/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC *
11/22 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks
11/23 Austin, TX @ Yellow Jacket Social Club
03/23 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
03/24 Arhus C, Denmark @ Atlas
03/25 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
03/26 Warszawa, Poland @ Chmury
03/27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Cross Club
03/28 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus Berlin
03/29 Koln, Germany @ MTC Club
03/30 Paris, France @ Supersonic
03/31 Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique
04/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
04/03 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
04/04 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
04/06 Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase 1
04/07 Manchester, UK @ Yes
04/09 London, UK @ The Lexington
* w/ Narrow Head
GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.