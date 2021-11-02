Young Guv – “Lo Lo Lonely”

New Music November 2, 2021 10:40 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Young Guv – “Lo Lo Lonely”

New Music November 2, 2021 10:40 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Young Guv – aka No Warning frontman and former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook — is back. Cook plans to release a double album, GUV III & IV, which follows 2019’s GUV I & II. GUV III will drop in March, and a IV release will be sometime in 2022. In addition to the double-release news, Cook has shared a power-poppy lead single, “Lo Lo Lonely,” which also got the video treatment.

Watch “Lo Lo Lonely” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried”
02 “It’s Only Dancing”
03 “Lo Lo Lonely”
04 “Only Wanna See U Tonite”
05 “Good Time”
06 “Take Up All My Time”
07 “But I Ain’t Got U”
08 “Same Old Fool”
09 “She Don’t Cry For Anyone”
10 “Scam Likely”
11 “April Of My Life”

Cook is also heading out on the road soon — check out his run of US and Europe tour dates.

11/04 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records *
11/05 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
11/06 Nashville, TN @ High Watt *
11/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
11/09 Richmond, VA @ The Camel *
11/10 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
11/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *
11/13 Cambridge, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *
11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *
11/15 Syracuse, NY @ The Vineyard *
11/16 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *
11/17 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class *
11/18 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
11/19 Lake Saint Louis, MO @ Sink Hole *
11/20 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
11/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC *
11/22 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks
11/23 Austin, TX @ Yellow Jacket Social Club
03/23 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
03/24 Arhus C, Denmark @ Atlas
03/25 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
03/26 Warszawa, Poland @ Chmury
03/27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Cross Club
03/28 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus Berlin
03/29 Koln, Germany @ MTC Club
03/30 Paris, France @ Supersonic
03/31 Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique
04/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
04/03 Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
04/04 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
04/06 Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase 1
04/07 Manchester, UK @ Yes
04/09 London, UK @ The Lexington

* w/ Narrow Head

GUV III is out 3/11 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.

Celestino Alonso

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    9 hours ago

    Ed Sheeran, Meh

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest