Franz Ferdinand – “Billy Goodbye”

Franz Ferdinand might be down an original drummer, but don’t count them out just yet. The aughts-rockers have announced a greatest hits collection titled Hits To The Head, which is set to arrive next spring. In tandem with the announcement, Franz Ferdinand has shared a new single and video: “Billy Goodbye.”

In addition to “Billy Goodbye,” Hits To The Head features the new track “Curious,” plus production Alex Kapranos, Julian Corrie and Stuart Price. Here’s what the band had to say about the song selection process:

It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: you want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like Outsiders. We also added two new songs, recorded last year: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious,” both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a “real” fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.

This news follows Franz Ferdinand’s recent announcement that their longtime drummer, Paul Thompson, was leaving the band after 20 years. Audrey Tait has replaced Thompson. “It feels totally natural playing with her and she’s a great laugh,” the Scottish band wrote last month. “It has been electrifying being in the studio together and we can’t wait to play live for you all.”

Listen to “Billy Goodbye” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Darts Of Pleasure”

02 “Take Me Out”

03 “The Dark Of The Matinée”

04 “Michael”

05 “This Fire”

06 “Do You Want To”

07 “Walk Away”

08 “The Fallen”

09 “Outsiders”

10 “Lucid Dreams”

11 “Ulysses”

12 “No You Girls”

13 “Right Action”

14 “Evil Eye”

15 “Love Illumination”

16 “Stand On The Horizon”

17 “Always Ascending”

18 “Glimpse Of Love”

19 “Curious”

20 “Billy Goodbye”

Hits To The Head is out 3/11 via Domino. Pre-order it here.