We’ve Got A File On You: Susanna Hoffs

The group would eventually reunite in the late ’90s, but in the interim, Hoffs kept extraordinarily busy, releasing solo material — including three covers albums with Matthew Sweet — writing music for film (Now And Then, memorably), and popping up in all three Austin Powers films as Gillian Shagwell, the guitarist in Powers’ (Mike Myers) band Ming Tea.

These days, Hoffs is getting ready to release another covers record, this time minus Sweet. It’s called Bright Lights and features updated renditions of songs by Nick Drake, Badfinger (that cover features Aimee Mann), the Monkees, Prince (naturally), the Velvet Underground, and more. She’s also back in the studio, with superproducer Peter Asher, and she’s working on her debut novel. “I always love singing and playing with the girls,” Hoffs says over the phone. “But I had to make room to work on other things, and I’m sure there will be more Bangles collaborations down the line.”

Ahead of Bright Lights, Hoffs called me up from her Los Angeles home, which she shares with husband, director Jay Roach, to chat about doing another covers album, recording with Mann (“her voice gives me the best kind of shivers”), and how the Bangles kept their DIY ethos all through the ‘80s.

Bright Lights & Covering Badfinger With Aimee Mann (2021)

This is hardly your first time venturing into covers territory, though in previous years you’ve done cover albums with Matthew Sweet. When did you begin thinking about doing a (mostly) solo covers album?

SUSANNA HOFFS: I fell in love with music as a child. As a baby, my mother was always playing the radio. I was growing up in the ’60s, so I was inundated with amazing music and it had a profound effect on me. And as I began to play music myself, my uncle put a guitar in my hands when I was like six or seven years old, or maybe eight. There’s a picture of me from 1967 playing, so it would have been before that, and I turned eight in 1967. I learned playing other people’s songs. But I was also, even at that age, beginning to kind of tinker around with writing my own, but they were all very derivative of old folk songs, like the Kingston Trio’s stuff. My mother also played Dionne Warwick records all the time, and it was all the Burt Bacharach, Hal David songs. And of course Beatles records.

My mother had a friend who worked at Capitol Records, so we got all the Beatles records straight from Capitol right when they came out. And my brothers and I — I have an older brother named John and a younger brother named Jesse — we would sing along to those records and we were completely smitten with the Beatles. So all of these various musical influences from my childhood kind of have informed my journey as a musician. For me, singing other people’s songs couldn’t be more natural and more fun.

I ended up writing songs when I started to really look at being a musician professionally after college, with David Roback, who was my first musical partner. He went on to do the Rain Parade and Mazzy Star. But for me, doing a cover, I don’t differentiate between a song I wrote particularly and a song I like to sing. I’m actually recording with the great Peter Asher right now, and when it came to song choice, I never hesitate to say “Ooh, I’ve always wanted to sing this song, I’ve always wanted to sing that song.” So for me, it’s really intuitive and natural to just sing other people’s songs.

How did you end up connecting with Aimee Mann to cover Badfinger’s “Name Of The Game”?

HOFFS: I’ve known Aimee since the ’80s when she was ‘Til Tuesday and I was a Bangle. And our paths have crossed many times. I have actually performed and sung with Aimee quite a bit in recent years. We both love this venue called Largo in LA… And I’ve actually toured with Aimee. She does a holiday show often during the holiday season in December, and I’ve performed with her numerous times, both at Largo and going on tour with her holiday show. And I’ve always revered her as a songwriter and I love her voice. Her voice is so instantly recognizable and so beautiful, and I’d longed to record with her, having done a lot of things live with her.

And so when I set about making this record, which I kind of cobbled together a couple of songs here, a couple of songs there, working with Paul Bryan, who actually has produced the last few Aimee Mann records and plays in her band often, it just came up. I’d chosen various songs that I’d always kind of loved but had never actually tried on for size and sung myself. That was one of the interesting things about Bright Lights, there were songs that I loved listening to but they weren’t ones like “Different Drum,” that was written by Mike Nesmith, or “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” which is a Paul Anka song. There were songs from my childhood that I’d heard and sung on repeat through the course of my life, but interestingly, the songs on Bright Lights were songs that I really loved to listen to but I never sort of found myself singing along to them. So when it came time to record “Name Of The Game,” I turned to Paul and I was like, “God, it would be really cool to get Aimee on this. I have this feeling she would like singing this song and loves this song as much as I do.” So Paul reached out to her, and before he said the name of the song, Aimee said, “Name Of The Game.” She guessed it.

There are other way more famous Badfinger songs. “The Name Of The Game” was one of those beautiful, semi-obscure Badfinger songs. There was this bizarre, intuitive kind of kismet that Aimee just guessed the song, and she was in, she was like, “Yes.” So that all was like a fairy tale come true, to finally record with Aimee. Her voice gives me the best kind of shivers, it’s so beautiful.

Starring In Stony Island (1978)

How seriously did you consider acting when you were still a late teenager? You had this moment as a college student where you popped up in a few films, before the Bangles formed.

HOFFS: Well, I did a lot of theater all through school, even middle school and high school. And whether it was musicals or plays, in my high school you could almost take like a major, so theater was kind of my major in high school. And I grew up in a family where going to the movies was a major part of our lives. My other great love is cinema. But I really love all the arts. My mother was a painter starting out, [and] she became a screenwriter. It was a really nice childhood, because my brothers and my parents and I all shared this passion for the arts, and my parents always took us to museums, and movies, and theater, and I was a ballet dancer when I was a child, always got to see the ballet, and we traveled quite a bit, so it was great.

As far as acting goes, I think that when I was attending UC Berkeley, I actually started out in the theater department, but then I switched to dance. They had a very excellent dance department. And then I changed my major and became an art major, and I just actually got my degree in art, where I was painting and making sculpture and stuff.

So it was always a swirl for me. Theater, music, dance, art, painting, sculpture, conceptual art, all of it. In college I went to see the Patti Smith Group at Winterland, I think it was in 1978. I saw the Sex Pistols’ last show at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, because I was across the bay at UC Berkeley. Patti Smith was a huge influence because I’d read her poetry books, and then to see her perform … I think for some people it’s hard to define which thing is going to be the thing that you end up focusing on, so I kind of danced around all the different aspects of the arts. When it came to acting, it was something that I didn’t take as seriously as music. Music seemed to rise to the top for me, and singing, I guess you could say I kind of ultimately found my voice in music.

Starring In The Allnighter (1987)

A little bit later into your Bangles career, I noticed that you were in a very ‘80s movie, directed by your mom: The Allnighter.

HOFFS: Oh, so ’80s. Quintessentially ’80s.

With a young Joan Cusack. What stands out when you look back at an experience like that?

HOFFS: Well, they re-released the DVD with some commentary that my mom and I did I think in the late ‘90s. The people at the company that has the DVD available, they’re called Kino Lorber, I think. They do a lot of reissues of classic or cool, interesting, under-the-radar old movies. It’s cool that they’re resurrecting old stuff from the ’80s and all eras of cinema. So I recently was looking at it, and Pam Grier is in it, and Michael Ontkean. It had a really interesting cast. It’s kind of wall-to-wall music, it’s so ‘80s. It was so nice seeing Joan Cusack in the footage and reflecting back on making it, it was incredibly low budget. It was filmed so fast. It was like between Bangles tours and just on a whim.

When I had known that my mom was involved with it, maybe the script, or being assigned the job of directing it — it was a very last-minute thing, like, “Will you be in it?” I didn’t even think hard enough about saying yes or no, I just sort of went on impulse, “Yeah, I’ll do it.” And it was a chance to do something with my mom, who I’ve always been extremely close with.

The day that they wrapped my part in the movie, I was flying to do some show with the Bangles. It was just sort of shoved in between Bangles tours. But it was a really fun experience. And so quintessentially ‘80s.

Playing Public Access TV With The Bangles (1983)

Focusing a little bit more on your early work with the Bangles, there’s a very early clip of the group performing on what looks like a local music channel, MV3. Given the band’s local Los Angeles roots, what did it mean to you to get that kind of exposure?

HOFFS: I think it was the beginning of feeling like there’s interest in the Bangles. We had just changed our name to the Bangles, if it was ’83, we would have just been signed to Columbia Records. They were really the only record company who were interested in us, and they were Columbia, the home of Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan. So I always say to people when they worry about like, “Oh good, will anybody ever sign me or discover me?” and I say, “It only takes one person, generally, at one label or place.” You never know.

We had been growing a little audience locally in LA, and we were part of this paisley underground scene of young bands in LA who were really obsessed with ‘60s music. And we were very much covering cool ‘60s songs, and writing songs in the style of our favorite ‘60s music. And in the case of the Bangles, Beatles harmonies and Mamas and Papas harmonies, and we were crafting our sound.