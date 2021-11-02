The Earth’s Most Exciting Pop Star, aka Catalonian performer Rosalía, has teased a brand-new album coming in 2022. It’ll be called Motomami. It’ll be her first full LP since 2018’s El Mal Querer, which notably won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album.

“Coming soon,” Rosalía captioned with a brief video teaser on her social media accounts.

Rosalía has kept super-busy over the last few years and months. In September, she teamed up with Dominican rapper Tokischa for a new single called “Linda.”

She also collaborated with Oneohtrix Point Never on “Nothing’s Special” and Billie Eilish on “Lo Vas A Olvidar.” Plus, she performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this year with Bad Bunny, where they sang their duet “La Noche de Anoche.”

Watch Rosalía’s Motomami teaser below: