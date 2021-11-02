Rosalía Teases New Album Motomami

News November 2, 2021 7:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Rosalía Teases New Album Motomami

News November 2, 2021 7:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

The Earth’s Most Exciting Pop Star, aka Catalonian performer Rosalía, has teased a brand-new album coming in 2022. It’ll be called Motomami. It’ll be her first full LP since 2018’s El Mal Querer, which notably won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album.

“Coming soon,” Rosalía captioned with a brief video teaser on her social media accounts.

Rosalía has kept super-busy over the last few years and months. In September, she teamed up with Dominican rapper Tokischa for a new single called “Linda.”

She also collaborated with Oneohtrix Point Never on “Nothing’s Special” and Billie Eilish on “Lo Vas A Olvidar.” Plus, she performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this year with Bad Bunny, where they sang their duet “La Noche de Anoche.”

Watch Rosalía’s Motomami teaser below:

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    9 hours ago

    Ed Sheeran, Meh

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest