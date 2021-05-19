Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalía – “Nothing’s Special”

Now, two and a half years later, the song the two of them were working on has finally been released. It’s an alternate version of “Nothing’s Special,” first released as the closing track from Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. Lopatin’s computerized vocals have been replaced by Rosalía singing the same words in her native tongue. It remains a mesmerizing ballad about the numbness that follows the loss of a meaningful relationship, matching depressive keyboard swells and jolts of ambient noise with lyrics about being unmoved and unbothered by the powerful forces in this world. Now it’s just got some of that El Mal Querer-style futuristic flamenco drama going for it too.

Below, watch the “Nothing’s Special” lyric video, animated by Robert Beatty, and hear the original album track.

“Nothing’s Special” is out now on Warp.