Stream Summer Walker’s New Album Still Over It Feat. Cardi B, Lil Durk, SZA, & More

New Music November 5, 2021 2:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Summer Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It is officially out now. The 20-track project, which follows 2019’s Over It, features a bunch of exciting guest spots, including Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and more.

Additional guests include JT from City Girls, who is featured on the album’s first single, “Ex For A Reason.” Cardi narrates the first track, “Bitter,” and Ciara narrates the closer, “Ciara’s Prayer.” Stream it below.

Still Over It is out now.

