San Fermin & Wild Pink – “You Live My Dream”

Last month, San Fermin announced a new collaborative EP called In The House. At the time, they revealed a team-up with Wye Oak, “My First Life,” and the EP also boasts collabs with Nico Muhly, Thao Nguyen, and the Districts. There’s also “You Live My Dream,” a track that the group made with Wild Pink, which San Fermin are sharing today.

Wild Pink released a new album, A Billion Little Lights, at the top of this year, and followed it up with an EP a few months later.

Check out “You Live My Dream” below.

Here is Wild Pink’s John Ross and San Fermin’s Ellis Ludwig-Leone talking more about the track:

“I kicked the idea off with some sounds that were a little more synthetic than I usually do. I just wanted to make something fun with some new textures. Ellis took the idea and ran with it.. changing the chords and infusing some more interesting sounds. Claire kindly lent her vocals towards the end of the process and everything really started to click then. I haven’t done many collaborative songs like this before and I really enjoyed the process. Ellis’ songwriting and production is inspiring to me so to produce this track with San Fermin in addition to his contributions to A Billion Little Lights has been great.” – John Ross “‘You Live My Dream’ started as some instrumental tracks from John with this hypnotic, kind of retro clubby beat. I dismantled it a bit, added piano for warmth, and changed some harmonies, and then put in that simple top line in the choruses, to which John wrote lyrics. He added guitars, and then Claire sang backups and harmonies. I’ve been a big fan of Wild Pink since they came on tour with us in 2019, and it was so exciting to be involved in John’s process. He starts with these propulsive, stadium rock-type sounds, but by the time the song is finished, there’s an intimacy and vulnerability that is really beautiful.” – Ellis Ludwig-Leone

The In This House EP is out 12/10 via Better Company.