San Fermin & Wye Oak – “My First Life”

San Fermin has announced a new collaborative EP, In This House, which will be out towards the end of the year. It features team-ups with Wild Pink, the Districts, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly, and more. The first that we’re hearing from it is “My First Life,” a song that San Fermin made with Wye Oak, which started out as a poem that Jenn Wasner wrote before being added to by her bandmate Andy Stack.

Here’s what San Fermin’s Ellis Ludwig-Leone had to say about the project:

I’m proud to see all of these discrete songs collected in one place. Each one was an experiment, a time stamp of the moment it was written in a quickly changing landscape. And though they are purposefully distinct, there’s a throughline that emerges when they’re taken together: themes of community, home, lives left behind. There is despair and anger but also a warmth that comes from accommodating other voices alongside your own. As the opening lines of “In This House” ask: “bring what you can hold / I can make a space.”

Listen to “My First Life” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In This House” (Feat. Nico Muhly, Attacca Quartet)

02 “Basement Days” (Feat. Sorcha Richardson)

03 “Dream Yourself Awake” (Feat. Thao Nguyen)

04 “My First Life” (Feat. Wye Oak)

05 “Nothingness” (Feat. The Districts)

06 “You Live My Dream” (Feat. Wild Pink)

The In This House EP is out 12/10 via Better Company.