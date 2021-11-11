Pinegrove – “Alaska”

New Music November 11, 2021 10:10 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last August, Pinegrove released “Orange,” their first new music since 2020’s Marigold. Now, Pinegrove have announced that they are releasing a new album, 11:11, out early next year via Rough Trade and featuring mixing by former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla. In tandem with the news, Pinegrove have shared a lead single, “Alaska.”

“Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” frontman Evan Stephens Hall says. “There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”

Listen to “Alaska” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Habitat”
02 “Alaska”
03 “Iodine”
04 “Orange”
05 “Flora”
06 “Respirate”
07 “Let”
08 “So What”
09 “Swimming”
10 “Cyclone”
11 “11th Hour”

Additionally, Pinegrove have outlined a run of 2022 tour dates, which you can view below.

01/28 Charleston, SC @ Pour House
01/29 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
01/30 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
01/31 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/02 New Orleans, LA @ Republic
02/04 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/05 Louisville, KY @ Headliners
02/07 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
02/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/11 Detroit, MI @ Majestic
02/12 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
02/14 Montreal, QC @ L’astral
02/16 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/19 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/20 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/24 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
02/25 Richmond, VA @ The National
02/26 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/04 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile
04/05 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/09 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
04/10 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/12 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/16 Denver, CO @ Gothic
04/19 Lawrence, KS @ Granada
04/21 Austin, TX @ Stubbs
04/23 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
04/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/08 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/10 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
05/11 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/13 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 Manchester
05/14 London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/15 Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
05/17 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
05/18 Brussels, BE @ AB Club
05/19 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
05/20 Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
05/22 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
05/24 Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
05/25 Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

11:11 is out 1/28 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.

