Pinegrove – “Alaska”

Last August, Pinegrove released “Orange,” their first new music since 2020’s Marigold. Now, Pinegrove have announced that they are releasing a new album, 11:11, out early next year via Rough Trade and featuring mixing by former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla. In tandem with the news, Pinegrove have shared a lead single, “Alaska.”

“Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” frontman Evan Stephens Hall says. “There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”

Listen to “Alaska” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Habitat”

02 “Alaska”

03 “Iodine”

04 “Orange”

05 “Flora”

06 “Respirate”

07 “Let”

08 “So What”

09 “Swimming”

10 “Cyclone”

11 “11th Hour”

Additionally, Pinegrove have outlined a run of 2022 tour dates, which you can view below.

01/28 Charleston, SC @ Pour House

01/29 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

01/30 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

01/31 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/02 New Orleans, LA @ Republic

02/04 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/05 Louisville, KY @ Headliners

02/07 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

02/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/11 Detroit, MI @ Majestic

02/12 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

02/14 Montreal, QC @ L’astral

02/16 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/19 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/20 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/24 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

02/25 Richmond, VA @ The National

02/26 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/04 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile

04/05 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/09 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

04/10 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/12 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

04/16 Denver, CO @ Gothic

04/19 Lawrence, KS @ Granada

04/21 Austin, TX @ Stubbs

04/23 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

04/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/08 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/10 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

05/11 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 Manchester

05/14 London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/15 Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

05/17 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

05/18 Brussels, BE @ AB Club

05/19 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/20 Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

05/22 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05/24 Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

05/25 Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

11:11 is out 1/28 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.