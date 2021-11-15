“Over My Dead Body”

Every piano chord is a shimmering pool, glassy on the surface, deep enough to get lost in. A sparse beat kicks up in the background, skipping and thudding as if we’re hearing it through the wall. Then comes Chantal Kreviazuk’s voice, sighing yet casually impassioned, painting streaks of neon on the music as she professes her irrational devotion. Crafted by Kreviazuk and a young sonic visionary named Noah “40” Shebib, it’s a softer, prettier intro than you’d expect from a blockbuster rap album before 2011. It sounds immaculate.

Aubrey Drake Graham had gone supernova more or less overnight by making softer, prettier music than your average rapper. With his second proper album Take Care, released 10 years ago today, he completed his ascendancy to the top of the mainstream rap food chain at a time when his status as a half-Jewish Canadian teen soap opera actor still felt novel. Drake was well aware of his vaunted position, and he wasted no time letting us know he’d taken the throne as prophesied on that summer’s “I’m On One” — as if the album cover photograph of him somberly holding court with his goblet and his candle and his solid-gold owl did not sufficiently convey the point. The first words out of his mouth: “I think I killed everybody in the game last year/ Man, fuck it, I was on, though.”

From there Drake surveys his kingdom with a now-familiar mix of ill-advised strip-club romance, humblebrags (and regular brags), wordplay both clever and groan-inducing, faux-wisdom that occasionally stumbles upon inspiration, and the airing of petty grievances, his rapping sliding now and then into little bursts of melody. Only once does he revert to the “hashtag-rap” flow he’d ridden to fame, and only to make a pointedly meta joke about his own improvement as a lyricist: “Man, all of your flows bore me/ Paint dryin’.” It is difficult to believe him when he insists, “I just been playin’, I ain’t even notice I was winnin’.”

“Shot For Me”

By the time Drake blew up, there was a robust two-decade history of R&B singers carrying themselves like rappers, but rarely had a rapper come off so much like an R&B singer. Lauryn Hill, certainly; Nelly, maybe, I guess? So when Drake tenderly crooned, “Bitch, I’m the man/ Don’t you forget it,” he was stepping into a long lineage of guys like Bobby Brown, R. Kelly, and Usher, but from the opposite side of the singer-rapper divide, with uncommon vulnerability and passive aggression.

Upon hearing “Best I Ever Had” two years earlier, when So Far Gone was rocketing him to fame, I had actually assumed Drake was an R&B guy at first. A rapper who didn’t just sing his own hooks, a la Biz Markie, but routinely broke out into sweetly melodious choruses — and who sometimes went entire songs without rapping at all, instead languishing within pillowy production like a memory clouded by liquor and resentment? It felt radical, like a violation of an unspoken division of labor. There was a binary in place; it’s why T-Pain, who laid so much groundwork for Drake, felt compelled to name his 2005 debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga. Drake was discarding the distinction entirely, blurring the two roles into one, with a grace and fluidity several steps beyond what key influence and collaborator-turned-frenemy Kanye West was doing on 808s & Heartbreak.

“Headlines”

The impact of this pioneering approach would have been significantly less profound if Drake wasn’t also making fantastic pop singles. In the coming years he would become the North Star for not just rap and R&B but for all of pop music, inspiring countless young artists to explore their own emotional interiors through stylish genre hybrids. To hear Drake tell it, his influence was already pervasive by the time Take Care dropped: “Soap opera rappers, all these n****s sound like all my children,” he declared in one of the album’s most impressively multi-layered lyrics. “Headlines” captured Drake at his most accessible, his voice intuitively gliding over 40’s rippling synthesizers. There’s a reason people were attempting to copy this template — the same reason Drake himself returned to this it repeatedly on future hits like “God’s Plan” and “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

None of his imitators were making it sound quite so easy, though by his own admission even Drake struggled to pull off this sound for a while. “I had someone tell me I fell off/ Ooh, I needed that,” he sing-rapped on “Headlines” — a candid admission that his 2010 debut album Thank Me Later, despite contributing to his rapid rise, was far from his best work. No such trouble here: Take Care is the sound of Drake and 40 coming into their own, perfecting their aesthetic. After a clunky gestation period under the harsh glare of the spotlight, here was an album truly worthy of all that adulation, a modern classic that still stands as Drake’s finest achievement.

“Crew Love”

The Weeknd was still a phantom in 2011, a mysterious practitioner of nihilistic art-damaged R&B, and as a credited co-writer on five tracks, he haunts Take Care. In particular, you cannot un-hear Abel Tesfaye’s influence on the “Shot For Me” topline once you recognize it. But his big “Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd!” moment is “Crew Love,” a song that probably introduced Tesfaye to a far broader audience than his critically acclaimed mixtapes ever did. This song was intended for that initial trilogy, a shadowy environment custom-built for the Weeknd’s quivering tenor to wail away. It opened up chilling new corners of the mythologized Toronto that Drake’s discography was in the process of sketching out.

Drake doesn’t sound entirely at home within this lascivious underworld — maybe because it would be a few more years before he figured out how to convincingly project menace himself, or maybe because he was still struggling to convince himself it was a good idea to leave behind university life and become a world-famous performing artist. “Smoking weed under star projectors” certainly sounds like something you’d do if you were pining for the college experience. Meanwhile Tesfaye could not sound more callous and commanding in the space between the depth-charge blasts: “This ain’t no fucking sing-along/ So girl, what you singing for?” It wouldn’t be the last time Drake, always the expert curator, would turn over Take Care to a rising talent who would one day rival his own superstardom.

“Take Care”

Within months of breaking through with So Far Gone in 2009, Drake was romantically linked to Rihanna, who by then was already one of the biggest pop stars in the world. They didn’t last long as a couple, but that didn’t stop them from leveraging public interest in their personal history in a series of event duets. The simmering intrigue was palpable on “Take Care,” lending a will-they won’t-they tension to Rihanna’s readings of lines like “If you let me, here’s what I’ll do/ I’ll take care of you.” But even two strangers might have sounded like star-crossed lovers if gifted with Jamie xx’s weightless, aching production — a sort of muted, deconstructed house beat that surged in and out of big-drums arena-rock bombast.

To some of us, Jamie xx contributing production to a Drake album — production sourced from a Gil Scott-Heron collaboration, no less — was more exciting than Drake and Rihanna professing their affection for each other on record. Even more so than the Lykke Li and Peter Bjorn And John samples on So Far Gone, “Take Care” functioned as a form of vicarious validation for indie nerds: The biggest rap star in the world likes the same music as us! Never mind that any sense of connection forged with Drizzy over his impeccable taste was about as fleeting and artificial as Rihanna’s interest in settling down with him. For four and a half minutes, it all added up to some spectacular showbiz.

“Marvins Room”

The summer before Take Care dropped, I listened to two Drake MP3s on repeat almost constantly. Drake had intrigued and impressed me before, but I found these tracks completely mesmerizing. They elevated me from a casual fan to someone who would be attuned to Drake’s frequency for a long time, starting with feverish anticipation for Take Care. One of those songs, the holographic Jai Paul flip “Dreams Money Can Buy,” did not end up on the album and was confined to YouTube-rip purgatory until finally resurfacing on the Care Package comp years later. The other was “Marvins Room,” which became the cornerstone of Take Care, its pitiful, revolutionary center of gravity.

So much about “Marvins Room” felt new and transcendent. The music was one of the most impressive advancements of Drake and 40’s signature sound: a drum machine loop so minimal it could pass for a heartbeat, a cloud of keyboards that seemed to fade in and out of this dimension like a ghost. In terms of subject matter, the song is a deeply unflattering self-portrait in the form of a drunk dial, complete with snippets of actual phone conversation between Drake and one of his exes. When he tells her, “I’m just sayin’ you could do better,” it’s clear we’re not supposed to believe him. When he tells himself, “I’ve been in this club too long,” that tracks. On Take Care, Drake was still treating his flaws like flaws, and it led to works of devastating vulnerability like this. I miss that Drake. He was so good at being such a mess.

“Buried Alive Interlude”

Ten years later, is wild to envision a young Kendrick Lamar breaking bread with Drake the newly minted superstar in Toronto. It is wild to hear Kendrick, still a year away from good kid, m.A.A.d. city, openly thirsting for Drake’s success despite dreading what money and fame might do to him. It is wild, given the cold war that would later transpire between them, to remember that Drake shined such a spotlight on Kendrick in this era, gifting him this interlude and even hand-picking him to open for the Club Paradise Tour. It is wild to be reminded that Kendrick was already rapping like this back then, contorting the English language and the human voice with such abstract poetic flair. It is wild that this same conflicted nervous wreck from Compton would hijack Big Sean’s “Control” less than two years later and declare himself the king of New York. It is wild to think about what would happen if these two blog-era survivors got on a track together today.

“Under Ground Kings,” “We’ll Be Fine”

“Seem like yesterday that I was up and coming,” Drake raps on Take Care‘s celebratory party track, just before declaring, “I’m trying to let go of the past.” Yet he spends much of the prior song taking us “back in the days, Acura days,” reframing his formative years as the stuff of legend. Take Care does not have an overarching narrative, but it is probably no coincidence that the song where Birdman shows up to anoint Drake with resplendent shit-talk comes right after the one where Drake remembers bumping “Neck Of The Woods” with his friends, when life as a Cash Money Millionaire was still just a dream.

“Make Me Proud,” “Lord Knows”

By this point, though, Cash Money had given rise to Young Money. In 2011, YMCMB was rap’s new dynasty, with Lil Wayne still riding high off his legendary 2000s run and two of his proteges remaking popular music in their own image. Drake and Nicki Minaj will always be linked: not just as label-mates performatively flirting with each other on single after single, but as transformative figures who redefined rap’s relationship with pop and became archetypes for a whole generation of rising stars. In 2011 Nicki was achieving levels of Top 40 radio success that have been elusive even for Drake, channeling that pop-rap symbiosis into outlandish high-fructose bangers while holding on to the ferociousness that made her “Monster” verse so instantly legendary. It’s nice to think back on a time when she was known more for her awe-inspiring rap skills than the her ignominious public profile.

Drake was still setting trends rather than riding them at the time, but “Make Me Proud” is about as close as Take Care gets to boilerplate radio rap. Helmed by Nikhil Seetharam and T-Minus, it’s one of the only tracks where 40 does not have a production credit, and its brisk, booming sound stands out a bit from the floaty opulence that defines most of the album. Its lyrics fit in just fine, though: Drake is rarely more on-brand than when encouraging a strong, successful woman with words that feel worshipful and condescending in the same breath. Maybe there are women out there who have been inspired by this track, but between the levels of cringe in Drake’s attempts at empowerment — the kind of talk that so easily curdles into patronizing “Hotline Bling” material — and the laziness of the hook “I’m so I’m so I’m so I’m so I’m so proud of you,” this feels like the nadir of a mostly masterful record.

Just Blaze’s thunderous, triumphal “Lord Knows” beat sticks out on Take Care even more than “Make Me Proud,” but in a good way — a blast of old-head shit on an album that crystallized the new school. And if the music is out of step with the rest of the album, the presence of Rick Ross makes perfect sense. Rozay was not signed to Young Money, but he was a constant presence alongside Drake and Lil Wayne in this era, to the point that there were plans in the works for a joint Drake/Ross mixtape called YOLO — yes, regrettably, as in “you only live once,” the catchphrase immortalized(?) on Drake and Wayne’s hyphy-inflected Take Care bonus track “The Motto.” That tape never materialized, but Drake remained loyal to Rick Ross over the years, continuing to give him high-profile guest work long after his moment as an A-list rapper expired. This is a net positive for popular music because Ross remains a commanding presence with genius comic timing a decade after bellowing, “Villa on the water with the wonderful views/ Only fat n**** in the sauna with Jews.”