Post Malone & The Weeknd Kill Each Other In Violent “One Right Now” Video

News November 15, 2021 4:42 PM By James Rettig

Post Malone & The Weeknd Kill Each Other In Violent “One Right Now” Video

News November 15, 2021 4:42 PM By James Rettig

A couple weeks ago, Post Malone and the Weeknd released a new collaborative track, “One Right Now,” the latest in a series of high-profile team-ups that Abel Tesfaye has been involved in this year that’s included collabs with Rosalía, Swedish House Mafia, and Doja Cat. Today, “One Right Now” has a music video to go along with it, right as the song enters the Billboard Hot 100 at #6. In the Tanu Muino-directed clip, Post Malone and the Weeknd try to kill each other in some violent ways. Watch below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    23 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest