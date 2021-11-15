Post Malone & The Weeknd Kill Each Other In Violent “One Right Now” Video
A couple weeks ago, Post Malone and the Weeknd released a new collaborative track, “One Right Now,” the latest in a series of high-profile team-ups that Abel Tesfaye has been involved in this year that’s included collabs with Rosalía, Swedish House Mafia, and Doja Cat. Today, “One Right Now” has a music video to go along with it, right as the song enters the Billboard Hot 100 at #6. In the Tanu Muino-directed clip, Post Malone and the Weeknd try to kill each other in some violent ways. Watch below.