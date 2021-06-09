Doja Cat Announces New Album Planet Her Feat. Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Young Thug, & More

News June 9, 2021 9:32 PM By Peter Helman

Doja Cat has officially announced her new album Planet Her, out 6/25, and shared its star-studded tracklist. In addition to the previously released SZA collab “Kiss Me More,” Planet Her will also feature songs with Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Young Thug, and JID. Find the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Woman”
02 “Naked”
03 “Pay Day” (Feat. Young Thug)
04 “Get Into It (Yuh)”
05 “Need To Know”
06 “I Don’t Do Drugs” (Feat. Ariana Grande)
07 “Love To Dream”
08 “You Right” (Feat. The Weeknd)
09 “Been Like This”
10 “Options” (Feat. JID)
11 “Ain’t Shit”
12 “Imagine”
13 “Alone”
14 “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Planet Her is out 6/25. New single “Need To Know” comes out on Friday.

