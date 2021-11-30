Fly Anakin – “Ghost” (Feat. Nickelus F)

New Music November 30, 2021 By Tom Breihan

Fly Anakin – "Ghost" (Feat. Nickelus F)

In recent years, the Richmond, Virginia rapper and producer Fly Anakin has steadily been building an audience for himself, and he’s just been getting better as his profile has grown. Last year, Anakin and Pink Siifu teamed up for the collaborative album FlySiifu’s. Earlier this year, they followed that LP with the EP $mokebreak, and Anakin also released his own lovely Pixote EP. On the recent single “Sean Price,” Anakin paid tribute to the late Brooklyn rapper of the title. Today, Anakin has shared another single, and it finds him teaming up with another Richmond underground veteran.

Richmond’s Nickelus F has been around forever, and he’s had a fascinating career. He was in the Unsigned Hype column in The Source in 2000. He was a Freestyle Friday champion on 106 & Park in 2007. He appeared on multiple tracks on Drake’s debut mixtape, 2006’s Room For Improvement. These days, Nickelus F is a constant presence in Richmond, where he puts out music on punk labels and sometimes plays punk shows. He also put in some great work on Your Old Droog’s new album Space Bar. On “Ghost,” Fly Anakin and Nickelus F get together to rap hard over a staggered, minor-key beat from Pac Div member Like. Check out the striking No Fun-directed black-and-white video below.

