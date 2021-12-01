Alix Page – “Radiohead”

SoCal singer/songwriter Alix Page doesn’t have much out yet, but the songs that are available are heartbreakingly pretty. Come January, the 19-year-old will release her debut EP, Old News, and so far we’ve heard “25.” Now, she’s sharing a second offering: “Radiohead.”

The acoustic ballad finds Page looking back at a bygone relationship, one that apparently made it difficult to still enjoy Radiohead records. “[Radiohead] is proof that you can be completely over someone and then have a dream about them and fall right back into feelings you didn’t know you still had.” Page says, adding:

Around this time last year I had a dream about me and an ex moving into an apartment and painting it together. We hadn’t spoken in months and I genuinely hadn’t thought about it in a while but it felt SO scarily real. I woke up flustered and heard the whole thing in my head before I even got out of bed; I wrote the first verse and chorus right away. It wasn’t difficult to write technically but it made me face some hard truths during the process. I didn’t realize I still had some unresolved feelings about it until I was writing the chorus and saying those words out loud. That was kind of my way of coming to terms with the reality of that breakup and accepting the way things went. It’s really just a list of things I wish I could’ve said to that person at that moment.

Listen to “Radiohead” below.

Old News is out in January 2022.