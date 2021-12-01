Alix Page – “Radiohead”

New Music December 1, 2021 2:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Alix Page – “Radiohead”

New Music December 1, 2021 2:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky

SoCal singer/songwriter Alix Page doesn’t have much out yet, but the songs that are available are heartbreakingly pretty. Come January, the 19-year-old will release her debut EP, Old News, and so far we’ve heard “25.” Now, she’s sharing a second offering: “Radiohead.”

The acoustic ballad finds Page looking back at a bygone relationship, one that apparently made it difficult to still enjoy Radiohead records. “[Radiohead] is proof that you can be completely over someone and then have a dream about them and fall right back into feelings you didn’t know you still had.” Page says, adding:

Around this time last year I had a dream about me and an ex moving into an apartment and painting it together. We hadn’t spoken in months and I genuinely hadn’t thought about it in a while but it felt SO scarily real. I woke up flustered and heard the whole thing in my head before I even got out of bed; I wrote the first verse and chorus right away.

It wasn’t difficult to write technically but it made me face some hard truths during the process. I didn’t realize I still had some unresolved feelings about it until I was writing the chorus and saying those words out loud. That was kind of my way of coming to terms with the reality of that breakup and accepting the way things went. It’s really just a list of things I wish I could’ve said to that person at that moment.

Listen to “Radiohead” below.

Old News is out in January 2022.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    22 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    3 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    2 days ago

    Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall

    3 days ago

    Band To Watch: Wet Leg

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest