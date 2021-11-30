Cults – “Beach Ball”

Few indie bands represented the early ’10s like Cults, aka Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion. Their debut self-titled album and its ’60s girl group-inspired lead single “Go Outside” basically defined an entire New York City aesthetic, one that definitely involved American Apparel T-shirts and shows at Union Pool. Anyway, today Cults have shared a previously unheard album B-side called “Beach Ball,” which will show up on the band’s forthcoming 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of their debut.

“‘Beach Ball’ was one of the first handful of songs we ever wrote together and the first of three demos/b-sides we will be releasing with our 10 year anniversary vinyl,” the band captioned on Instagram. “We were super bummed we couldn’t find a way to fit it in the album sequence, but we are so happy to share it with you now! For anyone who ordered the vinyl it will hopefully be on your doorstep by 12/24.”

Listen to “Beach Ball” below.

Cults’ 10th anniversary vinyl reissue arrives in December. Pre-order it here.