Cults – “Beach Ball”

New Music November 30, 2021 8:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Cults – “Beach Ball”

New Music November 30, 2021 8:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Few indie bands represented the early ’10s like Cults, aka Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion. Their debut self-titled album and its ’60s girl group-inspired lead single “Go Outside” basically defined an entire New York City aesthetic, one that definitely involved American Apparel T-shirts and shows at Union Pool. Anyway, today Cults have shared a previously unheard album B-side called “Beach Ball,” which will show up on the band’s forthcoming 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of their debut.

“‘Beach Ball’ was one of the first handful of songs we ever wrote together and the first of three demos/b-sides we will be releasing with our 10 year anniversary vinyl,” the band captioned on Instagram. “We were super bummed we couldn’t find a way to fit it in the album sequence, but we are so happy to share it with you now! For anyone who ordered the vinyl it will hopefully be on your doorstep by 12/24.”

Listen to “Beach Ball” below.

Cults’ 10th anniversary vinyl reissue arrives in December. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    5 days ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    10 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest