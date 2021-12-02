Another day, another new Arca album. The producer is wrapping up her Kick series this week — yesterday we got KicK iii, our reigning Album Of The Week, and the day before that we got KICK ii. Today, Arca is sharing kick iiii, the fourth volume of the series. (There’s still one more to come tomorrow.) This one boasts the most guest features of the bunch, with appearances from Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, No Bra, and Planningtorock, who was on the album’s sole advance single, “Queer.”

Here is Arca’s spiel on kick iiii:

kick 4 is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle; my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful, it is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick — proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators’ control expressing itself from within the womb

Check it out below.

kick iiii is out now via XL.