Tierra Whack kept pretty busy in the three years after releasing her 2018 visual album Whack World, releasing one-off singles like “Link,” “76,” “Only Child,” “Gloria,” “Clones,” “8,” and “Walk The Beat.” Today, the Grammy-nominated rap innovator has shared a new EP, simply called Rap?

Circling the release is also a new collaboration with Vans, where Whack and stylist Shirley Kurata have created an ’80s-inspired collection of footwear featuring the mantra “Weird Hype And Creative Kids” (aka “WHACK”). That, and she’s got a few sold-out shows coming up over this and next weekend in Brooklyn and Los Angeles to celebrate the EP’s release.

“It was an amazing experience to be able to take what I do with music and apply it to fashion,” Tierra said in a statement. “Making music is all about collaboration and it was great to work with Shirley and with Vans to give people a collection they can feel free in.”

In a separate interview with Apple Music, Whack shared these comments on “Stand Up,” the EP’s opening track:

So I’ve seen the most recent Joker, the movie, about five times, it’s like one of my favorite movies. I watched it once just by myself when it first came out and then I had a conversation with Jay-Z and he was like, “Yo, you’re the joker of the game.” And I’m like, “What does that mean?” And he’s like, “You come off happy but there’s a dark side.” And honestly it stuck with me. And I’m just like, you know what? That’s exactly who I am. I’m the joker, I’m the wild card. So yeah, I needed a record to make me feel badass, and that’s what “Stand Up” is. We’ve been blessed to get a few opportunities, plenty, honestly plenty, we have so many calls and emails coming in all the time, just for movies and soundtracks. So I’m just always trying to make music for movies. So, scenes, like I can see this playing at the. From the production with my producer J Melodic and then the lyrics, on my behalf. Just always just trying, I want to hear and see my music in a movie. So yeah, definitely. I can play the joker, I can play that movie on mute and then just play Stand Up and be like, oh yeah, this feels right.

Listen to Rap? below, where you can also find the “Stand Up” video.