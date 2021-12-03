Tears For Fears – “No Small Thing”

In October, iconic synth-pop duo Tears For Fears announced their first new album in 17 years, The Tipping Point. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with another one, the arena-filling “No Small Thing,” which also gets a video treatment.

Roland Orzabal opened up about the process of writing “No Small Thing” with his bandmate Curt Smith:

In early 2020, Curt and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades. We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart, and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off. It was the complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years — searching for the elusive, modern hit single. We felt suddenly unencumbered, free if you like, no longer worrying about the market, about success, but drawing on influences from our childhoods. It was at this point that the whole album started opening up. “No Small Thing” was the key, the thing that turned a red light green.

Added Smith:

“No Small Thing” feels like it could have been a song from a seventies or sixties acoustic folk album with how the track starts. The fact that we felt confident enough to go from there to the end of the song to where it’s just absolute mayhem speaks to that sense of freedom, and that’s our comfort zone musically.

Listen to “No Small Thing” below.