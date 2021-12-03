The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

If my generation — the elder millennial one — was encouraged to fake it till we made it, young adults a few years behind seem way more OK with admitting that they don’t know anything about anything. Instead of an anxious admission, it’s more of a celebration. “Too Late Now,” the latest gem from Wet Leg, AKA the Isle Of Wight’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, comes off like their very own version of Operation Ivy’s “Knowledge,” where the Berkeley ska-punks famously riffed, “All I know is that I don’t know nothing.”



Over chiming synth and a three-chord guitar melody, Teasdale and Chambers face off against the rising tide of adulthood, contrasting what they thought they’d get versus what life is actually like. And as always, they do it with wry humor. “I’m not sure if this is the kinda life that I saw myself living/ I don’t need no dating app to tell me if I look like crap/ To tell me if I’m thin or fat, to tell me should I shave my rat.” The solution? Try not to take this life thing so seriously: “I don’t need no radio, no MTV, no BBC/ I just need a bubble bath to set me on a higher path.” —Rachel