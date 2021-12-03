Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber – “Wandered To LA”

Juice WRLD would have turned 23 on Thursday. Now his estate has released a new track off the forthcoming posthumous album Fighting Demons, which arrives December 10, a day after the inaugural Juice WRLD Day in Chicago. So far we’ve heard “Already Dead.” Now, we get “Wandered To LA” featuring Justin Bieber.

In the trailer for “Wandered To LA” released yesterday, Juice WRLD opens up about his struggles with anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, Bieber talks about his own mental health journey and realizing that he needed to face his dependence on substances. Juice’s friends also discuss the rapper’s drug addiction, recalling how he would lock himself in his room for hours due to “withdrawing from the usage.”

“There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” the Chicago rapper’s mother, Carmella Wallace, said in a joint statement with Grade A Productions about Fighting Demons. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him.”

Listen to “Wandered To LA” below.

Fighting Demons is out 12/10 on Interscope. Pre-order it here.