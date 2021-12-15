Nothing – “This Man’s Gift” (Feat. Midwife)

Though Nothing recently dropped The Great Dismal B-Sides, the Philly metal-shoegazers are back with a new Adult Swim Singles entry — the last one of 2021, in fact. “This Man’s Gift” features additional vocals from Midwife, aka Denver DIY performer Madeline Johnston.

According to a press release, “This Man’s Gift” was recorded during Nothing and Midwife’s still-ongoing tour, and the mix was finalized just this past week while the bands made a pit stop at a retirement community in Florida. Listen to “This Man’s Gift” below.

The Great Dismal B-Sides is out now.