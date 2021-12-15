Nothing – “This Man’s Gift” (Feat. Midwife)

New Music December 15, 2021 12:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Nothing – “This Man’s Gift” (Feat. Midwife)

New Music December 15, 2021 12:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Though Nothing recently dropped The Great Dismal B-Sides, the Philly metal-shoegazers are back with a new Adult Swim Singles entry — the last one of 2021, in fact. “This Man’s Gift” features additional vocals from Midwife, aka Denver DIY performer Madeline Johnston.

According to a press release, “This Man’s Gift” was recorded during Nothing and Midwife’s still-ongoing tour, and the mix was finalized just this past week while the bands made a pit stop at a retirement community in Florida. Listen to “This Man’s Gift” below.

The Great Dismal B-Sides is out now.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    12 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    1 day ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

    10 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest