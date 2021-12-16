Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

YouTube / NBC

News December 16, 2021 8:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.

Later, Rudd jokes about how he can’t tell the other two about his Christmas wish because “my wish is so bizarre, so utterly horrifying, that if I say it out loud, you two might never look at me the same again.”

This is Charli’s second time playing SNL — she debuted on the show back in 2014 to promote sophomore album Sucker. This time, she’s promoting her forthcoming album, Crash, which is due out in March. Watch the promo below.

