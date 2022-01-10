Silverbacks – “A Job Worth Something”

Roisin Murphy O’Sullivan

New Music January 10, 2022 3:19 PM By Ryan Leas

Silverbacks – “A Job Worth Something”

Roisin Murphy O’Sullivan

New Music January 10, 2022 3:19 PM By Ryan Leas

Over the last few months, Silverbacks have been rolling out their sophomore album Archive Material. So far, we’ve heard several singles from it, including “Wear My Medals,” the title track, and “Rolodex City.” The album finally arrives next week, but before then the band is back with a final preview.

That arrives in the form of “A Job Worth Something.” “For most of the pandemic I lived with my sister who is a healthcare worker and was working in the designated covid hospital in St James’ Dublin,” Daniel O’Kelly said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I was far less heroic, writing copy for a car insurance company. This song is about feeling embarrassed about how different our lives were at this time. When it comes to telling my grandchildren what all this was like, I’ll be telling them about my sisters who have more important stories to share.”

Musically, “A Job Worth Something” is prime Silverbacks — a song that kicks right into enough hooks that it’s easy to love immediately, and then it really gets stuck in your head. Check it out below.

Archive Material is out 1/21 via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    12 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest