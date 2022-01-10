Over the last few months, Silverbacks have been rolling out their sophomore album Archive Material. So far, we’ve heard several singles from it, including “Wear My Medals,” the title track, and “Rolodex City.” The album finally arrives next week, but before then the band is back with a final preview.

That arrives in the form of “A Job Worth Something.” “For most of the pandemic I lived with my sister who is a healthcare worker and was working in the designated covid hospital in St James’ Dublin,” Daniel O’Kelly said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I was far less heroic, writing copy for a car insurance company. This song is about feeling embarrassed about how different our lives were at this time. When it comes to telling my grandchildren what all this was like, I’ll be telling them about my sisters who have more important stories to share.”

Musically, “A Job Worth Something” is prime Silverbacks — a song that kicks right into enough hooks that it’s easy to love immediately, and then it really gets stuck in your head. Check it out below.

Archive Material is out 1/21 via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.