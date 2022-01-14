Jack White – “Love Is Selfish”
In April, Jack White will release his first album since 2018, Fear Of The Dawn, followed by Entering Heaven Alive in July. Last month he detailed a Supply Chain Issues Tour, and we’ve already heard Fear Of The Dawn‘s opening track “Taking Me Back.” Now, White’s unleashed another new song, the far more mellow “Love Is Selfish,” from Entering Heaven Alive. Have a listen below.
TOUR DATES:
04/08 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
04/09 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
04/10 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
04/12 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
04/13 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
04/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
04/16 Laval, QC – Place Bell
04/17 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
04/19 Washington, DC – The Anthem
04/21 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
04/23 Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
04/24 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
04/26 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
04/27 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
04/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
04/30 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
05/01 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
05/23 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/24 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
05/25 Austin, TX – Moody Center
05/27 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
05/28 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
05/29 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
05/31 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
06/01 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
06/03 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
06/04 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/06 Portland, OR – Moda Center
06/07 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
06/08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
06/10 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
06/11 Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
06/27 London, UK – Eventim Apollo
06/28 London, UK – Eventim Apollo
06/30 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
07/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
07/02 Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
07/04 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
07/07 Lyon, France – Le Radiant
07/10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
07/12 Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *
07/14 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
07/15 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
07/16 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
07/18 Paris, France – L’Olympia
07/19 Paris, France – L’Olympia
07/20 Paris, France – L’Olympia
08/13 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
08/16 Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
08/17 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
08/21 Lewiston, NY – Artpark
08/23 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
08/24 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
08/25 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
08/28 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
08/29 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
* Festival Performance
Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8 and Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22, both via Third Man Records.