In April, Jack White will release his first album since 2018, Fear Of The Dawn, followed by Entering Heaven Alive in July. Last month he detailed a Supply Chain Issues Tour, and we’ve already heard Fear Of The Dawn‘s opening track “Taking Me Back.” Now, White’s unleashed another new song, the far more mellow “Love Is Selfish,” from Entering Heaven Alive. Have a listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/08 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

04/09 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

04/10 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

04/12 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

04/13 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

04/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

04/16 Laval, QC – Place Bell

04/17 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

04/19 Washington, DC – The Anthem

04/21 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

04/23 Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

04/24 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

04/26 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

04/27 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

04/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

04/30 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

05/01 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

05/23 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/24 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

05/25 Austin, TX – Moody Center

05/27 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

05/28 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

05/29 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

05/31 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

06/01 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

06/03 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

06/04 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/06 Portland, OR – Moda Center

06/07 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

06/08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

06/10 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

06/11 Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

06/27 London, UK – Eventim Apollo

06/28 London, UK – Eventim Apollo

06/30 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

07/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

07/02 Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

07/04 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

07/07 Lyon, France – Le Radiant

07/10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

07/12 Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *

07/14 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

07/15 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

07/18 Paris, France – L’Olympia

07/19 Paris, France – L’Olympia

07/20 Paris, France – L’Olympia

08/13 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

08/16 Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

08/17 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

08/21 Lewiston, NY – Artpark

08/23 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

08/24 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

08/25 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

08/28 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

08/29 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

* Festival Performance

Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8 and Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22, both via Third Man Records.