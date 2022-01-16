Watch Bleachers Make Their Saturday Night Live Debut

News January 16, 2022 10:19 AM By James Rettig

Watch Bleachers Make Their Saturday Night Live Debut

News January 16, 2022 10:19 AM By James Rettig

After planned musical guest Roddy Ricch cancelled his Saturday Night Live appearance after a COVID exposure, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers project stepped in at the last-minute to make its debut on the show. Antonoff brought along his dad Rick to play guitar, and the band also included Blu DeTiger on bass and Claud on keyboard. He did two tracks from Bleachers’ most recent album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, “How Dare You Want More” and “Chinatown” — Bruce Springsteen, the latter track’s featured guest, was not present. The episode was hosted by West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose. Check out the performances below.

SNL also revealed its next musical guest: Eurovision winners and global sensation Måneskin, who will perform opposite host Will Forte on January 22.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    3 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Ye Headline

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest