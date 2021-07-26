The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

All-star supporting cast aside, Saturday Night is unmistakably a Jack Antonoff joint, from that blunt baritone bellow to those Reagan-era stylistic fixations to the lyrics’ big-hearted optimism in the face of struggle. But it also exists in conversation with a current pop landscape marked by stylish minimalism and bedroom-pop intimacy, informed by transformative figures like Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers. (Don’t be surprised if Antonoff is angling to work with both of those LA natives, despite each one sticking with an insular, homegrown writing and production team up until now.) Much of Antonoff’s recent production work has existed in this smaller, quieter realm — the ghostly fantasias of LDR’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the whispery folk-pop panoramas of Clairo’s Sling, the barely-there advance singles from Lorde’s Solar Power — and the results have not always been as memorable as his boldfaced all-caps endeavors. On his own album, the tension between the current bleary, miniaturized trends and his stadium-sized tendencies makes for a strange and fascinating listen.

When Bleachers debuted with Strange Desire in 2014, Antonoff billed it as an explicitly nostalgic project “tied to a time when big songs were great songs.” Some of that old ’80s hugeness is still present on Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, most clearly on the album’s euphoric centerpiece “Stop Making This Hurt,” a song that seasons its howl-along directness with an equally contagious rhythmic busyness. On that track, a lament about a protracted breakup delivered with the joy of an epiphany, everything contributes to the twitchy, get-up-out-of-your-chair feeling — the funky guitar stabs, the staccato blurts of brass, even the shimmering oscillation of the keyboard. “Stop making this hurt!” he exclaims. “Say goodbye like you mean it!” It’s one of the best, most ecstatic singles he has ever worked on.

A similar jittery energy courses through the sax-blasted “How Dare You Want More,” a song that imagines how Vampire Weekend’s “A-Punk” might have sounded if recorded in their Father Of The Bride era. “Don’t Go Dark” is one of those “Dancing In The Dark”-style runaway trains that have always been central to Antonoff’s ethos. “Chinatown” is as glowing and grandiose a power ballad as you’ll find, the sound of heartland rock swallowed up by shoegaze. Just as often, though, Antonoff and Berger scale back the scope of these songs via lo-fi production, pared-down arrangements, or both. Saturday Night begins with “91,” a string-laden ballad about longing for a home that was never as perfect as he’d like to remember it — a slightly different spin on the impulse that once drove Antonoff to take a replica of his childhood bedroom on tour. “Big Life” could almost be Beach Fossils or Wild Nothing, while “Secret Life” reminds me of Hovvdy’s gauzy balladry; together these songs find him turning from the past toward the future in his search for a safe and stable enclave, imagining what he might build with current flame Carlotta Kohl.

The album ends with a trio of increasingly low-key songs that indicate the post-Blonde mutiny against drums has now extended all the way to Jack Antonoff. In a different era, “45,” a tribute to the bonds forged over records, might have been a full-blown rocker; here he belts out his lyrics backed by little more than an acoustic guitar and vibes. “Strange Behavior” and “What’d I Do With All Of This Faith?” are even barer, songs that find Antonoff cross-examining the romanticism that has always driven his music. (The Kennedy dynasty factors in — and no, not on the song written by Lana Del Rey.) It’s interesting to hear Antonoff pushing himself in different directions, trying to feel his way to some kind of creative breakthrough. But the further he gets from the thunderous maximalism of “I Wanna Get Better” and “Don’t Take The Money,” the less rewarding his music becomes.

No matter how chameleonic and nuanced Antonoff may be in the producer’s chair, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is further evidence of his strengths and limitations. When he’s not serving as a sounding board for some of pop’s most visionary artists, what’s left is an earnest millennial from New Jersey who knows how to translate his nostalgic longing into passionate sing-alongs. That’s not such a bad thing to be! In the last few years, Antonoff has evolved into a Rick Rubin-style artist whisperer — a Jack of all trades, if you will. He is willing and able to accompany artists all over the stylistic map. But if he’s going to maintain this privileged stature — and all evidence suggests your favorite pop artist will recruit him sooner or later — I’m more curious to hear what he does when pop’s pendulum swings back toward the humongous and ostentatious. And given that fellow ’80s devotee the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” just became the most successful Hot 100 single of all time, maybe Antonoff doesn’t have to wait for a cultural sea change. Forget Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers — put this man in the studio with Abel Tesfaye and let the neon nostalgia flow.