In November, Australian artist Alex Cameron released a new single called “Sara Jo,” the first new music he’d released since 2019’s Miami Memory. Now, Cameron has announced a follow-up album coming in March. Titled Oxy Music, the project features guest spots from Lloyd Vines and Jason Williamson. Cameron has shared a kicky new song called “Best Life,” which also has a music video directed by Jemima Kirke.

Here’s what Cameron has to say about “Best Life”:

The Internet. Our great Totem of information dedicated to the Gods yet to visit from a future born out of 7.9 billion online versions of human history. A tower of love and hate, passion and terror, one million retweets of ten hundred thousand total fails. America’s funniest home videos. Our best, most dope memes crowned atop the statue — our greatest achievements, the shoulders that lift the grand dome of internet glory. The view from the top is gorgeous. A stunning likeness of the most like-able content. And holding it up, the weight bearing colossus of whisper-solid data and hollow columns of caps locked opinions and giant pillars of twisted logic. Zero Likes. Zero Comments. Zero shares. Infinitely multiplied until too mountain-like to move. The greatest show on earth performed to an audience of nobody. One percent is what we see and what we follow drifting atop the cloud. It’s beautiful, what we’ve created. And the masses below sing into the chamber, echoes of their love songs clashing and rebounding off one another’s — the messages too distorted to discern. Received by nobody. But necessary for everybody. Let’s face it, we’ll never make content good enough for the Gods above. Let’s leave that to the disciples. The rest of us can just stay out here, living our best lives.

Watch the video for “Best Life” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Best Life”

02 “Sara Jo”

03 “Prescription Refill”

04 “Hold The Line”

05 “Breakdown”

06 “K Hole”

07 “Dead Eyes”

08 “Cancel Culture” (Feat. Lloyd Vines)

09 “Oxy Music” (Feat. Jason Williamson)

TOURDATES:

03/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)

03/21 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

03/22 – Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

03/23 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

03/24 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/26 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

03/28 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

03/29 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

03/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2

04/03 – Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

04/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

04/05 – Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite

04/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)

04/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

04/11 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

04/13 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

04/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/16 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social – SOLD OUT

04/17 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

04/19 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/20 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/22 – London, UK @ EartH

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022

05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/09 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

05/13 – Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza

05/14 – Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows

05/15 – New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/20 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Oxy Music is out 3/11 via Secretly Canadian.