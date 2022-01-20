Alex Cameron – “Best Life”
In November, Australian artist Alex Cameron released a new single called “Sara Jo,” the first new music he’d released since 2019’s Miami Memory. Now, Cameron has announced a follow-up album coming in March. Titled Oxy Music, the project features guest spots from Lloyd Vines and Jason Williamson. Cameron has shared a kicky new song called “Best Life,” which also has a music video directed by Jemima Kirke.
Here’s what Cameron has to say about “Best Life”:
The Internet. Our great Totem of information dedicated to the Gods yet to visit from a future born out of 7.9 billion online versions of human history. A tower of love and hate, passion and terror, one million retweets of ten hundred thousand total fails. America’s funniest home videos. Our best, most dope memes crowned atop the statue — our greatest achievements, the shoulders that lift the grand dome of internet glory. The view from the top is gorgeous. A stunning likeness of the most like-able content.
And holding it up, the weight bearing colossus of whisper-solid data and hollow columns of caps locked opinions and giant pillars of twisted logic. Zero Likes. Zero Comments. Zero shares. Infinitely multiplied until too mountain-like to move. The greatest show on earth performed to an audience of nobody.
One percent is what we see and what we follow drifting atop the cloud. It’s beautiful, what we’ve created. And the masses below sing into the chamber, echoes of their love songs clashing and rebounding off one another’s — the messages too distorted to discern. Received by nobody. But necessary for everybody.
Let’s face it, we’ll never make content good enough for the Gods above. Let’s leave that to the disciples. The rest of us can just stay out here, living our best lives.
Watch the video for “Best Life” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Best Life”
02 “Sara Jo”
03 “Prescription Refill”
04 “Hold The Line”
05 “Breakdown”
06 “K Hole”
07 “Dead Eyes”
08 “Cancel Culture” (Feat. Lloyd Vines)
09 “Oxy Music” (Feat. Jason Williamson)
TOURDATES:
03/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)
03/21 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
03/22 – Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
03/23 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
03/24 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/26 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
03/28 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
03/29 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
03/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2
04/03 – Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
04/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
04/05 – Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite
04/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)
04/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
04/11 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
04/13 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
04/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/16 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social – SOLD OUT
04/17 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
04/19 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/20 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/22 – London, UK @ EartH
04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
04/30 – Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022
05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
05/09 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
05/13 – Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza
05/14 – Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows
05/15 – New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom
05/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/20 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)
06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Oxy Music is out 3/11 via Secretly Canadian.