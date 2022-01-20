PLOSIVS – “Broken Eyes”

New Music January 20, 2022 1:06 PM By James Rettig

Last year, John Reis (Hot Snakes / Rocket From The Crypt / Drive Like Jehu), Rob Crow (Pinback), Atom Willard (Against Me!), and Jordan Clark (Mrs. Magician) revealed their new band together called PLOSIVS and shared their debut single, “Hit The Breaks.” Now they’re back with news of a whole self-titled debut album, which they recorded in October 2020 at the same time they did that first single. Today, they’re releasing new track “Broken Eyes.”

“To me, an obvious universal psychological protocol should be to remember there are as many perspectives to any event or situation as there are sentient beings affected by the experience, as opposed to the apocryphal notion of ‘two sides to every story,'” Crow said in a press statement. “For a person to claim an absolute based on the one experience and perspective they can ever truly know seems irrational.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hit The Breaks”
02 “Rose Waterfall”
03 “Thrown Clear”
04 “Never Likely”
05 “Broken Eyes”
06 “Pines”
07 “See You Suffer”
08 “Iron Will”
09 “Pray For Summer”
10 “Bright”

PLOSIVS is out 3/17 via Swami Records. Pre-order it here.

