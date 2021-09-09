PLOSIVS – “Hit The Breaks”

PLOSIVS are a new punk band featuring John Reis of Hot Snakes/Drive Like Jehu/Rocket From The Crypt, Rob Crow of Pinback, Atom Willard of Against Me!, and Jordan Clark of Mrs. Magician. “I think part of why we started this group is that we needed a positive reaction to combat the overwhelming uncertainty of life,” Reis says. “We need to make stuff with guitars and voices to feel normal.”

PLOSIVS will make their live debut in California in November, and they have a whole new album on the way. Today, they’re sharing the project’s debut single “Hit The Breaks,” recorded in a day in October 2020, which they describe as “a headfirst charge straight into the highest form of kinetic energy, be it sonic, fluid, or pure human euphoria.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

11/05 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar (21+)

11/06 San Diego, CA @ The Quartyard (all aages)