Last year, the Stockholm post-punk band Viagra Boys suffered a major loss when Benjamin Vallé, the band’s guitarist and co-founder, died. But the band continues. This spring, Viagra Boys will tour North America, and they’ll play Coachella. Today, they’ve released a deluxe edition of Welfare Jazz, the sprawling and ambitious album that came out a little over a year ago. This new version of Welfare Jazz features seven new songs, including a remix of the single “Girls & Boys” from Charli XCX collaborator Patrik Berger. Stream that deluxe edition below.

The Welfare Jazz deluxe edition is out now on YEAR0001. Read our Footnotes interview with Viagra Boys here.

