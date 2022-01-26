Last year, Richmond crossover-thrash monsters Enforced released Kill Grid, one of the hardest albums of the year. It was awesome. Right now, Enforced are getting ready to head out on a huge metal tour that’s being sponsored by the great Decibel magazine. Check out this motherfucking lineup: It’s Enforced with Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper, and SpiritWorld. That show sounds like a party. The tour kicks off on Friday, and in advance of that, the people at Decibel have shared a new banger from Enforced.

Decibel subscribers already know that the magazine includes flexis with exclusive songs in limited numbers of every issue. In recent months, bands like Fuming Mouth and Portrayal Of Guilt have released songs as Decibel flexis, and those songs aren’t throwaways. For the latest issue, Decibel has included an Enforced rager called “Casket.”

“Casket” comes from the Kill Grid sessions, but it’s a lot shorter and faster than anything on the album. The song is a guttural sprint with an insane jackhammer riff. It’s over in less than two minutes, and it makes me feel like I’ve got rabies. Below, blast “Casket” and check out the dates for that Decibel tour with Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper, Enforced, and SpiritWorld.

TOUR DATES:

1/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

1/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *^

1/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

2/01 – San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center Showroom *

2/03 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

2/04 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

2/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

2/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

2/07 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

2/09 – Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater

2/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

2/11 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

2/12 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

2/14 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theater

2/15 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

2/17 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology *

2/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

2/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

2/20 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

2/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

* without SpiritWorld

^ without Gatecreeper

Kill Grid is out now on Century Media.