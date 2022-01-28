The Cool Kids are about to pull a SremmLife 3. This year, Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish, the two members of the long-running and always-stylish rap duo, will both release solo albums. Before that happens, though, the two of them will drop Before Shit Got Weird, their first album as a duo since 2017’s Special Grand Master Deluxe Edition. Chuck Inglish is producing the entire album himself, which is definitely a good thing, and it’ll feature collaborations with people like Chance The Rapper, J.I.D, 6LACK, Guapdad 4000, and A-Trak.

As Pitchfork points out, a few of the tracks that’ll appear on Before Shit Got Weird have already come out as one-off singles: “All Or Nothing” with Larry June, “Hibachi” with Key!, and “Dapper Dan Leather.” Today, the Cool Kids have also shared a new track called “It’s Yours, Pt. 2.” The title is presumably a reference to T La Rock and Jazzy Jay’s “It’s Yours,” the hard-crunch classic that Rick Rubin produced in 1984. On the track, Inglish uses some of the same backwards drum-machine sounds as Rubin used on that, and both rappers walk all over it. Below, listen to “It’s Yours, Pt. 2” and check out the tracklist for Before Shit Got Weird.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Its In the Mix (Introduction)”

02 “Horizon Island” (Feat. Gabby!)

03 “Scam Likely (Interlude)”

04 “Hibachi” (Feat. Key!)

05 “Dapper Dan Leather”

06 “Pick Up On Line 6”

07 “It’s Yours, Pt. 2”

08 “All Or Nothing” (Feat. Larry June)

09 “Too Bad” (Feat. Pell & Atrak)

10 “I’m Coming Over There” (Feat. Guapdad 4000)

11 “Lightwerk” (Feat. 6lack & JID )

12 “Strictly Business (EPMD)”

13 “Triumph Pt. 2” (Feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon)

14 “Riding Clean” (Feat. Nic Jr.)

15 “Low Sodium” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

16 “Warm Handshakes”

Before Shit Got Weird is out 3/3.