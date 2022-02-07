Nine Inch Nails Announce 2022 Tour

Last year, Nine Inch Nails had big plans for their live return. Trent Reznor’s band announced two big Cleveland shows with the Pixies, and they were also planning to headline Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Welcome To Rockville. But when it became clear that the pandemic wasn’t quite over yet, Reznor cancelled all of those shows. As it stands now, the most recent Nine Inch Nails show was a Hollywood Palladium gig in December of 2018. But public health willing, that’s about to change.

Nine Inch Nails have already announced a few festival engagements. This year, they’ll play Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, France’s Hellfest, and the inaugural Los Angeles edition of the Primavera Sound Festival. And it turns out those appearances are part of a larger tour, which will mark the band’s first live shows in four years. One of the shows is in Cleveland, a city where Trent Reznor has some serious roots, and it will be a memory-lane situation for Reznor since the bill also features their former industrial music contemporaries Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. The tour starts in Raleigh in April; there’s a couple dates after that before they hit the road once again in the fall.

Here are the full dates:

04/28 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

04/30 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater

09/02 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/07 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

09/09 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/11 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09/15 Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

09/16-18 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

09/24 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

* w/ special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (2/11) at 10AM local time. There’s also a NIN pre-sale that begins tomorrow (2/8).