Shaky Knees 2022 Lineup

The Stereogum staff just got together at Shaky Knees last month, and the Atlanta music fest is already back with their lineup for 2022. Although they rescheduled for autumn like many such events in 2021, Shaky Knees is usually a spring festival, and they’ll return to that season next year, running April 29 through May 1 at Atlanta’s Central Park. Headliners this time are Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket, with lots of impressive and intriguing names in the undercard.

On Friday alone the smaller fonts beyond Green Day include Spoon, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Mannequin Pussy, Nilüfer Yanya, Billy Idol, Travis, Shannon And The Clams, Sports Team, hometown hero Faye Webster, and Japandroids performing Celebration Rock (which will turn 10 years old next year) in full, among others. Beneath NIN on Saturday, highlights include Chvrches, King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard, Kurt Vile, Japanese Breakfast, Gang Of Youths, Guided By Voices, Amyl And The Sniffers, Phantom Planet, Chastity Belt, and Francis Of Delirium. MMJ top off a Sunday lineup dotted with names like Destroyer, Death Cab For Cutie, Khruangbin, PUP, Drugdealer, and Angel Du$t. Good lineup!

Tickets go on sale here on 11/11 at 10AM ET.