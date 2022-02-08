Susanna – “Rose-Pale Dawn”

New Music February 8, 2022 1:00 PM By Peter Helman

Norwegian artist Susanna is following up her 2020 album Baudelaire & Piano with Elevation, a collaboration with Norwegian artist Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora once again based on the poetry of Charles Baudelaire. We’ve already heard “Alchemy Of Suffering,” and today we’re getting the hazy ambient daydream “Rose-Pale Dawn,” a tape recorder soundscape composed and played by Stjern.

“The song is atmospheric and dreamy, with several layers of beautiful little pastel-colored synth melodies,” Susanna says in a statement. “Everything is made for and played on tape recorders.” Listen to “Rose-Pale Dawn” and watch the accompanying video created by Jenny Berger Myhre below.

Elevation is out 3/25 via SusannaSonata.

