Jon Spencer & The HITMakers – “Junk Man”
Psychedelic rocker Jon Spencer — of Blues Explosion, Boss Hog, Pussy Galore, and Heavy Trash — has announced his grand return with the HITmakers. The band’s new album Spencer Gets It Lit! is out in April, and to celebrate, we’re getting a lead single called “Junk Man,” which is also getting a video. “Send out the Hit Signal! This is the most uncompromising album I’ve ever made!” Spencer said in a release.
In addition, the HITmakers are going on tour this spring with Janet Weiss (Sleater Kinney, Quasi, Wild Flag) on drums. Likewise, every show will open with Weiss doing a full set with Quasi partner Sam Coomes.
Watch the video for “Junk Man” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Junk Man”
02 “Get It Right Now”
03 “Death Ray”
04 “The Worst Facts”
05 “Primary Baby”
06 “Worm Town”
07 “Bruise”
08 “Layabout Trap”
09 “Push Comes To Shove”
10 “My Hit Parade”
11 “Rotting Money”
12 “Strike 3”
13 “Get Up & Do It”
14 “Germ Vs. Jerk”*
15 “The Devil’s Ice Age”*
*Tracks 14 & 15 are CD only
TOUR DATES:
04/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
04/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
04/19 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
04/22 – Portland, OR @ Dantes
04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
04/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s (The Crocodile Second Stage)
04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/29 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
05/02 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
05/03 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
05/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
05/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
05/07 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar
05/08 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
Spencer Gets It Lit! is out 4/1 via In The Red Records.