Psychedelic rocker Jon Spencer — of Blues Explosion, Boss Hog, Pussy Galore, and Heavy Trash — has announced his grand return with the HITmakers. The band’s new album Spencer Gets It Lit! is out in April, and to celebrate, we’re getting a lead single called “Junk Man,” which is also getting a video. “Send out the Hit Signal! This is the most uncompromising album I’ve ever made!” Spencer said in a release.

In addition, the HITmakers are going on tour this spring with Janet Weiss (Sleater Kinney, Quasi, Wild Flag) on drums. Likewise, every show will open with Weiss doing a full set with Quasi partner Sam Coomes.

Watch the video for “Junk Man” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Junk Man”

02 “Get It Right Now”

03 “Death Ray”

04 “The Worst Facts”

05 “Primary Baby”

06 “Worm Town”

07 “Bruise”

08 “Layabout Trap”

09 “Push Comes To Shove”

10 “My Hit Parade”

11 “Rotting Money”

12 “Strike 3”

13 “Get Up & Do It”

14 “Germ Vs. Jerk”*

15 “The Devil’s Ice Age”*

*Tracks 14 & 15 are CD only

TOUR DATES:

04/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo

04/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Dantes

04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s (The Crocodile Second Stage)

04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/29 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

05/02 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

05/03 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

05/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

05/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

05/07 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar

05/08 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

Spencer Gets It Lit! is out 4/1 via In The Red Records.