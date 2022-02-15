Bob Mould Shares New Live EP The Ocean And Announces US & UK Tour

Bob Mould has announced a new live EP, The Ocean, featuring three solo acoustic performances. It’s out now via Merge. The performances were recorded for NPR’s World Café at Mould’s Granary Music home studio in San Francisco and feature stripped-down reworking of Blue Hearts songs “The Ocean” and “Forecast Of Rain,” plus Hüsker Dü classic “Divide And Conquer.” Today, in addition to the EP being out, Mould has shared a live performance video of “Forecast Of Rain,” which was filmed last October at the Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, Wisconsin during the Solo Electric: Distortion & Blue Hearts! Tour.

Of the new EP, Mould said:

One of my special places is Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Over the past twelve years, I’ve spent many early mornings walking the shoreline. There’s very few people at dawn: fishers, joggers with dogs, surfers. Depending on the tide cycle, the beach takes on different appearances – sandy sheets of reflective glass, ever-shifting playground for Snowy Plovers and other birds, ocean matter washed up on the shore. I think clearly when walking through the mixture of salt, sand, wind and water. The beach beneath my feet, waves as far as the eye can see, the twinkling night sky giving way to colorful morning light. The constant din of the waves does wonders for my tinnitus. It’s a grounding, soothing, calming feeling – a place to rest. And, there’s always the undertow — that chance of ending up in deeper waters. The Ocean is my homage to those visions, senses, and emotions.

Watch “Forecast Of Rain” below, and check out Mould’s upcoming tour dates across the US and UK.

<a href="https://bobmould.bandcamp.com/album/the-ocean">The Ocean by Bob Mould</a>

TOUR DATES:

3/30 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

04/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Alibi

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/03 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

04/08 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater

04/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

04/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

04/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

04/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

04/15 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre Lounge

04/16 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

04/19 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

05/13 – Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater

05/14 – York, PA @ Appell Center

05/17 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

05/18 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

05/21 – Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey

05/24 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

05/26 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeon

05/27 – North Truro, MA @ Payomet Outdoor Ballfield

06/04 – Helsinki, FI @ Wipeout Fest

06/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/10 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

06/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

06/14 – Oxford, UK @ Oxford O2 Academy 2

06/16 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

06/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

06/18 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ The Sugarmill

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

06/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside

06/24 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

06/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/27 – Chester, UK @ The Live Rooms

06/28 – Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

06/30 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2

10/07 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

10/08 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley Theater

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10/11 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

10/14 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/15 – Charleston, SC @ Pour House

10/18 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/22 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

10/23 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

The Ocean EP is out now via Merge.