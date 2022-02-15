By now, you already know it is. Beach House, the great Baltimore dreamers, will release their new album Once Twice Melody on Friday. We’ve already heard most of it. Beach House divided the new LP into four chunks, and they’ve been releasing those chunks individually. Thus far, the band has shared three different chapters of the new album, which almost makes it feel like a series of EPs rather than a single work. Today, though, the band has released a single song from the album.

There are five songs in the fourth chapter of Once Twice Melody. “Hurts To Love,” Beach House’s new one, comes from the middle of that fourth chapter, and it’s a slightly different look for a band that’s got its own sound very much established. On “Hurts To Love,” Beach House apply their whole gauzy style to synthpop, adding a dinky keyboard sound to all their layers of organ and reverb. It’s almost Beach House gone Chromatics. Check it out below.

Once Twice Melody is out 2/18 on Sub Pop. Check out our Premature Evaluation review here.