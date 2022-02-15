DFA Records Announces 20th Anniversary Event With James Murphy, Juan MacLean, 2ManyDJs, Black Dice, & More

DFA Records has announced that in honor of their 20th anniversary, the label will throw a big party called “20 Years Bad Luck” at Knockdown Center in Queens, NY on March 26. It’ll feature performances from Black Dice, Black Meteoric Star, Museum of Love, and Peter Gordon and Love of Life Orchestra, plus DJ sets from 2ManyDJs (aka Soulwax’s Stephen and David Dewaele), James Murphy, Juan MacLean, Maurice Fulton, Shit Robot, Justin Miller, Nancy Whang, Justine D, DJH + Dave P, Optimo, and more.

Here’s DFA’s statement around the party:

It’s crazy, really. Next month marks 20 years of DFA releasing records. We put out our first two singles—the Rapture’s “House Of Jealous Lovers” and the Juan MacLean’s “By The Time I Get To Venus”—back in March of 2002.

Anniversaries, schmaniversaries, but given everything we’ve all collectively been through, this feels like a plausible excuse to throw a party. So that’s what we’re doing.

It’s kind of return to the bad-idea, over-ambitious DFA parties of yore, with 3 rooms full of DJs and bands, label family, friends old and new, fellow travelers, plus ones who wish they were at some other party, and all of you wonderful people who have supported us throughout the years. It’ll be a long-ish night – 8PM to 4AM – so plan accordingly. Pace yourselves. Bring a buddy. Don’t fight the current. Blow a whistle and signal to the lifeguard. Hold my hair.