Record Store Day Announces 2022 Exclusives And “Safety Net” Date For Titles Delayed By Supply Chain

After being spread out over multiple dates in 2020 and 2021, Record Store Day 2022 is once again one actual day: Saturday, April 23. “We feel strongly that stores have learned and adapted in the past few years and are ready to bring back elements of a ‘traditional’ Record Store Day, bands and beer and fun and people and whatever parts of the party they like, in ways that make them, and their customers, comfortable,” organizers announced in a blog post today. “We also feel strongly that it’s important to focus on those stores themselves, and celebrate what they do year-round, in their communities.”

That said, there will still be an RSD Drops day this year, June 18. “As we’ve all learned in the past few years, it can be hard to make any plans in permanent ink, so it’s always a good idea to have a sort of contingency plan. A safety net for anything a few months still down the road,” Record Store Day organizers explain. June 18 will serve as “a street date safety net, for titles that are part of the Record Store Day celebration, but for any number of reasons beyond controlling, can’t make it into stores on April 23.”

And as always, Record Store Day 2022 is bringing a whole bunch of exclusives and special releases along with it. Taylor Swift, who has been named Global Ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day, is releasing an exclusive 7-inch of the folklore bonus track “the lakes.” Blur are releasing their 1998, Japan-only remix compilation Bustin’ + Dronin’ on vinyl for the first time. There are limited edition picture discs of the Cure’s Pornography, Devo’s Oh, No! It’s Devo, Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed, and Donna Summer’s self-titled. Joni Mitchell, whose music is no longer on Spotify, is releasing Blue Highlights, an LP featuring rare recordings associated with her classic album Blue. And there’s more:

David Bowie’s Brilliant Adventure and Toy EPs.

Two Foo Fighters tracks “Re-Versioned” by Mark Ronson and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

An unreleased Johnny Marr remix from Erasure/Depeche Mode/Yazoo’s Vince Clarke.

St. Vincent’s The Nowhere Inn soundtrack.

A double vinyl version of Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna featuring an LP of studio outtakes, B-sides, and demos.

A seven-LP box set of the Ramones’ Sire Records albums Pleasant Dreams, Subterranean Jungle, Too Tough To Die, Animal Boy, Halfway To Sanity, Brain Drain and a neon pink splatter vinyl LP of rarities, all pressed on vinyl for the first time since their original release.

I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos, the rare first recording session of Lou Reed’s solo career, released on vinyl for the first time.

Tangerine Dream’s 1981 Strange Behavior score, digitized from the original tapes, which has never been available on any format until now.

Check out the full list of special releases here.