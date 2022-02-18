Liam Gallagher Weighs In On Damon Albarn’s Taylor Swift Diss: “All Them Fucking Gorilla Albums Are Co-Writes, Aren’t They?”

Last month, Damon Albarn talked himself into some deep shit. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn said that Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.” Times writer Mikael Wood responded that Swift certainly does write her own songs, often in collaboration with other writers, and Albarn went off: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing.” On Twitter, Swift herself responded: “You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” Albarn quickly apologized and attempted to blame the whole thing on Wood. As recently as last week, Swift’s collaborator Jack Antonoff was saying that Albarn’s whole statement was “Trumpian.” And now Albarn’s oldest adversary has sauntered into the conversation.

Along with the rest of Blur, Albarn spent much of the ’90s tangling with Oasis in a hyped-up war for Britpop supremacy. Right now, former Oasis co-leader Liam Gallagher is getting ready to release his solo album C’mon You Know, and he used an NME interview to properly clown Albarn.

Liam’s forthcoming album features a whole lot of songs that he co-write with other people; lead single “Everything’s Electric,” for instance, is a collaboration with Dave Grohl. On the question of whether co-writing counts as real songwriting, Liam had this to say:

Says who? All them fucking Gorilla albums are co-writes, aren’t they? I get it. Noel bangs on about it as well: “I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs.”… Well, he won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs, and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.

The Liam Gallagher album cycle is just getting going, so hopefully he’ll talk a whole lot more shit in future interviews.