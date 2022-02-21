Tim Kasher — of Cursive and Good Life fame — has announced his fourth solo album, Middling Age, coming in April. Middling Age follows up 2017’s solo effort No Resolution and 2019’s Cursive project Get Fixed. Along with the news, Kasher is sharing a stripped-down, acoustic single and video called “I Don’t Think About You.”

Described as an “existentialist screed on mortality and loss,” Middling Age is engineered by Jason Cupp (Radboys, American Football) and features percussion from Jayson Gerycz of Cloud Nothings, plus a guest spot from Laura Jane Grace on the song “Forever Of The Living Dead,” which also features a saxophone solo from none other than Jeff Rosenstock. Likewise, Cursive bandmates Patrick Newbery and Megan Siebe provide trumpet and cello, and Macey Taylor of The Mystic Valley Band is on bass for “100 Ways To Paint A Bowl Of Limes.” Finally, Kasher’s nine-year-old niece wrote and performed album opener “Long Days.” Her voice closes out the album, too.

Of “I Don’t Think About You,” Kasher says:

“I Don’t Think About You” is a song that came together fairly quickly for me as I absentmindedly hummed the title over and over again whilst working out the chords. The conceit reminds me a little of “I Got My Mind Set On You,” a song that repeats its refrain endlessly as a means of suggesting a certain obsession, so I thought I’d approach this song similarly. The obsession is over someone who has since gone, leaving the narrator alone amongst the detritus of a life they once shared. The video was something I could do at home, alone, during pandemic times. I’ve always appreciated that New Order video for “Round And Round,” a bevy of models staring blankly at the screen. I thought I’d do something along those lines, but unfortunately it’s just a bunch of versions of me staring at the screen in lieu of attractive models.

Watch the video for “I Don’t Think About You” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Long Days”

02 “I Don’t Think About You”

03 “What Are We Doing”

04 “The John Jouberts”

05 “100 Ways To Paint A Bowl Of Limes”

06 “On My Knees”

07 “You Don’t Gotta Beat Yourself Up About It”

08 “Life Coach”

09 “Whisper Your Death Wish”

10 “Up And Cut Me Loose”

11 “Forever Of The Living Dead”

Middling Age is out 4/15 via Passenger Records.