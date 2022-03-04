Stream BRAHM’s Quick-Hit Ripshit Screamo EP I try to rage against it

Once upon a time, this website named the Depeche Mode-influenced trio BRAHMS a Band To Watch. This post is not about that band. It’s about BRAHM, with no “S” on the end, who play frantic ripshit screamo. According to Zegema Beach Records, BRAHM features members of No Right, Fentanyl, Outlier, and the Mountain Chime. Their new EP I try to rage against it comprises three tracks, all of them shorter than two minutes, and it makes the most of that narrow runtime. If you want to hear a band throwing everything into freaking the fuck out, these three quick blasts of brilliant emoviolence ought to do it for you. Listen below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/i-try-to-rage-against-it">I try to rage against it by BRAHM</a>