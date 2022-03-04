Battle Ave – “Black Jeans”

Battle Ave are releasing I Saw The Egg, their first new full-length album in seven years, next month. They’ve already shared the tracks “Maya,” “Leo,” “Core,” and “Fool.” And today, for Bandcamp Friday, they’re sharing some more music.

As of today, if you pre-order I Saw The Egg on Bandcamp, you’ll also get demos of “Fool” and “Leo” and an old previously unreleased track called “Black Jeans.” “it’s a very good song but we always forget about it so it’s collected dust for 7 years,” Battle Ave say in a tweet.

“Black Jeans” won’t be on any streaming services, but you can hear it and watch a music video that the band put together for it below.

BANDCAMP FRIDAY EXCLUSIVE we added demos of “fools & “leo” and an old unreleased track “black jeans” to 𝘪 𝘴𝘢𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘨𝘨 the only way to get them is to preorder the album on bandcamp – and today is the best day to do so 🙂https://t.co/XStGuBoUGo — battle ave (@battleaveband) March 4, 2022