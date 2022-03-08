Sadurn – “golden arm”

New Music March 7, 2022 9:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Sadurn – “golden arm”

New Music March 7, 2022 9:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In February, Philly’s Sadurn announced their debut album, Radiator, coming in May via Run For Cover. At the time, the project, led by Genevieve DeGroot, shared a lead single, “snake,” and now we’re getting a mellow follow-up song, “golden arm,” which also has a music video.

Opening up about the song and video, DeGroot says:

I wrote this song at the same time as “snake,” while doing a work exchange on a homestead in North Carolina. It kind of all came out at once, which feels like this lucky occasion when you’re writing songs. I didn’t think much of it in its initial form, it felt like more of a poem than a story. But playing it with the band for the first time, and then later adding the synth and the slide guitar and coming up with the harmonies when we made the recordings, all those layers really brought it into a different special realm. The video came about very serendipitously when Amelia and I were on a road trip back in the Fall with another friend. We found this amazing camping spot and decided to shoot a video on Amelia’s camcorder – the landscape there really felt like it fit with the song.

Watch and listen below.

Radiator is out 5/6 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

1 day ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers – “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest