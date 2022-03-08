In February, Philly’s Sadurn announced their debut album, Radiator, coming in May via Run For Cover. At the time, the project, led by Genevieve DeGroot, shared a lead single, “snake,” and now we’re getting a mellow follow-up song, “golden arm,” which also has a music video.

Opening up about the song and video, DeGroot says:

I wrote this song at the same time as “snake,” while doing a work exchange on a homestead in North Carolina. It kind of all came out at once, which feels like this lucky occasion when you’re writing songs. I didn’t think much of it in its initial form, it felt like more of a poem than a story. But playing it with the band for the first time, and then later adding the synth and the slide guitar and coming up with the harmonies when we made the recordings, all those layers really brought it into a different special realm. The video came about very serendipitously when Amelia and I were on a road trip back in the Fall with another friend. We found this amazing camping spot and decided to shoot a video on Amelia’s camcorder – the landscape there really felt like it fit with the song.

Watch and listen below.

Radiator is out 5/6 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.