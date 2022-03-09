Finneas — aka singer, superproducer, and Billie Eilish’s brother — released his debut album Optimist in October of last year. He’s up for a Best New Artist Grammy this year, along with Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, Jimmie Allen, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, and Arooj Aftab. In celebration, Spotify is collaborating with the BNA nominees in the streaming platform’s latest Spotify Singles series. Today, Finneas has shared a reimagining of his own song “Medieval,” as well as a cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume.”

The idea for each nominee is that they re-record one of their own songs and cover a track by a past Best New Artist nominee. (Bon Iver won the BNA Grammy in 2012, beating out Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, the Band Perry, and Skrillex.) In a statement, Finneas said he was “honored to finally be able to get into the brand new and beautiful Spotify Studios to record these songs in these special arrangements.”

Listen to Finneas covering Bon Iver’s “Flume” below.

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place on April 3, and it will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.