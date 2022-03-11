Chelsea Wolfe – “Oui Oui Marie” (Arthur Field Cover)

Chelsea Wolfe has shared an eerie cover of Arthur Field’s “Oui Oui Marie,” which she made to soundtrack the forthcoming A24 horror movie X, starring Kid Cudi, Mia Goth, Jenny Ortega, and Brittany Snow. Wolfe also scored the film with Tyler Bates.

X is set in 1979 and follows a group of filmmakers making an adult movie in rural Texas and end up fighting for survival when their elderly hosts discover what they’re up to. The film arrives in theaters on March 18, and the soundtrack drops March 25.

Listen to Wolfe’s cover of “Oui Oui Marie” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “My God”
02 “Maxine Meets Pearl”
03 “Theda”
04 “Pearl’s Lullaby”
05 “Fucking Finally”
06 “Pearl’s Rapture”
07 “Dolls”
08 “Pumping Gas”
09 “Our Secret”
10 “Use Your Telephone”
11 “We Talked About This”
12 “Nice Girl”
13 “Headlights”
14 “Sorry to Disturb You”
15 “The Cellar”
16 “What Is It Baby?”
17 “I Was Young Once”
18 “Tell Me I’m Special”
19 “Maxine Grabs The Gun”
20 “Oui Oui Marie”
21 “Bring Our Daughters Home”

The X soundtrack is out 3/25 via A24 Music.

