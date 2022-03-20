Weezer released two albums in 2021, the arena-rocking Van Weezer and the piano-focused OK Human. The prolific streak is continuing into 2022. For a long while, Rivers Cuomo has been teasing a series of four albums themed around each of the four seasons. It wasn’t idle talk. Today, on the spring equinox, the first of those releases is here.

The SZNZ project will actually comprise four EPs, each one interpolating a movement from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Other inspirations for the project include Pagan myths, religious rituals, magic, and Shakespeare. We heard the lead single from SZNZ: Spring earlier this week, the cheery and high-fructose “A Little Bit Of Love.” Now the full seven-song project is here. “Shakespeare makes me happy!” Cuomo sings on “Opening Night,” the jaunty opening track. “So happy! And I’m happy to be with you.” The next song, “Angels On Vacation,” begins with a hallelujah chorus of sorts and proceeds to reference both bluebirds and the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Stream SZNZ: Spring in full below.

SZNZ: Spring is out now on Crush Music/Atlantic. Weezer will promote the release of each new SZNZ EP with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, starting with a run through “A Little Bit Of Love” this Monday night.