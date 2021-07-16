Rivers Cuomo Talks Weezer’s Four “Seasons” Albums On GMA

News July 16, 2021 11:42 AM By Peter Helman

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are finally heading out on their rescheduled 2021 Hella Mega Tour this summer. And today, Green Day’s Bille Joe Armstrong and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo went on Good Morning America to promote it.

Weezer have already released two albums this year, OK Human and Van Weezer — and they have more on the way, too. In an interview earlier this year, Rivers Cuomo mentioned that the band was working on a cycle of seasonal albums, and he expanded on the project during his appearance on GMA.

“I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year,” Cuomo said. “It’s called Seasons, and each album comes out on the first day of the season. Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

Weezer also performed Van Weezer‘s opening track “Hero” on the show. You can watch the full interview and performance below.

